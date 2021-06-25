Patricia “Patti” Mor Carter

PATRICIA "PATTI" MORTON CARTER, 65 of Charleston, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital after a short illness.
Patti was born on July 1, 1955 in Charleston to the late Charles and Betty Morton. She was retired from Kanawha County Schools. She was employed by Sissonville High School where she had many co-workers and students who loved her. Patti loved her family very much. Her favorite things to do included seeing movies with her son and grandson, shopping with her sister Debbie, and ensuring that the students at her school had snacks to eat.
Patti is survived by her husband, Shawn Carter, son, Jonathan (Erin) Carter of Charleston, WV. Sister Debbie (James) Hager of Jupiter, Fl. Grandson, Jacob Carter of Charleston, WV. Nephew, Jamie (Jenn) Hager of Hobe Sound, Fl. Great niece, Hana Hager and great nephew Blake Hager of Hobe Sound, Fl. Hannah Riggs of New Bern, NC, who she considered to be a granddaughter. All of which she used to love to spend time with.
The family would like to thank all of the SICU nurses and doctors for being wonderful during this difficult time.
Per Patti's wishes, there will not be a service.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.