PATRICK EDWARD GARTEN, 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Oak Ridge Nursing Center, Charleston, WV. His body was donated to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University. No services will be held. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
