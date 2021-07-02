Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
PATRICK EDWARD GARTEN, 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Oak Ridge Nursing Center, Charleston, WV. His body was donated to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University. No services will be held. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.

