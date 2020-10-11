PATRICK HENRY BENNETT, 66, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Patrick studied at Nitro High School and the University of Charleston. He was an author who wrote articles for several local publications.
Patrick worked for the State Government for over 10 years. He was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans, and volunteered for many of their programs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Bennett and Margaret (Higgins) Bennett; and his sister, Eleanor Wade.
Patrick is survived by his niece, Abigail Wade, and her two sons, Nicolas and Lucas; many cousins on both the Higgins and Bennett sides of the family; and countless friends.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Grandview Memorial
Park, 1313 Hillview Drive, Dunbar, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home site: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.