PATSY ANN SMITH, 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born January 25, 1944, to the late Oakey and Florence Hess. Patsy was the secretary at Bream Memorial Presbyterian for 20-plus years, where she was a member. She was a graduate of East Bank High School and attended Charleston Business College. She loved puzzles and gardening, and especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Hess.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Smith; sons, Robert A. Smith of Charleston and Jamie (Lori) Smith of Mt. Solon, VA; grandchildren, Ben and Michael Smith; nephew, Rich Hess; and nieces, Missy Hess and Anita Baughan.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.