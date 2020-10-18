PAUL BRIAN "STONE-COLD" STONE, 54, of Hurricane, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, due to kidney failure, at CAMC Memorial Hospice Care, Charleston, WV.
He was born March 29, 1966, in Charleston, to the late Robert Gene Stone; and his mother, Jo Ann (Crouse) Stone. Growing up, Paul was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 85, under Bob Manley, who was like a second father to Paul. After graduating from Dupont High School, he enjoyed a life-long career managing pizza parlors around the Charleston area.
Paul preceded in death by his father, Robert Gene Stone; brothers, Robert David Stone and Jeffery Allen Stone; maternal grandparents, Andrew Bruce Crouse and Marie Louise Crouse; paternal grandparents, William Earnest Stone and Mary Henderson Stone; nephew, Joseph Wayne Stone; niece, Amanda Marie Pittman; great niece, Kayley Faith Pittman; brother-in-law, Barry Rogers; and favorite uncle, Hank Moss, who always took him to dirt track racing.
Paul is survived by his mother, Jo Ann (Crouse) Stone of Hurricane; daughter, Chasity Dawn Stone (Michael Knight) of Charleston; granddaughters, Hayley Knight and Kaylin Knight; sisters, Diana Lynn Rogers of Charleston, Kimberly Ann Robida (Bill) of Hurricane; nieces and nephews, Scott (Patricia) Stone of South Carolina, Christopher Stone of Washington, Michael Stone of Charleston, Rusty (Lindsey) Pittman of Charleston, Chelsea Robida (James) of Hurricane, Heather Martinez of Kentucky, Zachery Rogers of Charleston, and Brittany (Michael) Minney of Charleston; and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Services for Paul will be held at 12 noon Monday, October 19, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed on YouTube for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the funeral home in Paul's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with the arrangements.