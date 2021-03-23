PAUL EDWARD COOK, Paul passed away of non related COVID-19 issues. He was born November 5, 1966 in Charleston, WV to the late Larry E and Sondra K (Staats) Cook.
Paul graduated from DuPont High School in 1985. He worked 25 years at Cecil I Walker Machinery Co. Paul loved his family.
Surviving is his wife of 29 years Paula A (Tolbert) Cook; son and daughter in law, Wyatt T and Breanna P (Johnson) Cook; grandson Steven Eddison Cook due in June 2021. Mother and Father in law, Reba J and Cecil (Buck) Tolbert; sister and brother in law, Terry L (Tolbert) and Dwight A Shamblin; brother and sister in law Brian and Karen (Selbe) Tolbert.; several nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends that he loved. He thought of his daughter in law as his own daughter.
A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p,m. Thursday, March 25, at Barlow-Bonsall Funeral home Charleston WV Pastor John P Reed II will be officiating, with a small service beginning at 7:45 p.m.
Due to the Covid-19 a facial mask must be worn and social distancing observed.
You may send condolences to the family at: wwwbarlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.