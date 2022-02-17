PAUL NUSBAUM, 71, of Charleston, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Paul was born July 2nd, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Max and Clare Nusbaum. He grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland then graduated from University of Maryland in 1972. He went on to Virginia Commonwealth University where he received his Masters of Hospital Administration. He completed his residency in Hospital Administration at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Forty years ago, he married the love of his life, Harriett Fitzwater. A few years later they welcomed their son, Michael, and daughter Brooke soon after. He was a generous father and cherished many adventures with his family. He loved them unconditionally and delighted in their accomplishments.
Paul's passion was public health. He provided healthcare consultation for hospitals and nursing homes and was known for his integrity and work ethic. In 1985, he went into business with his best friend Steve White to develop long-term care facilities in West Virginia. He served as the Secretary of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources during the Wise administration from 2001-2005. He was a proud public servant, serving many administrations under the Capitol dome on various boards and advising roles.
Paul was proud of being really good at gin rummy and not as good at golf, both practiced often at Berry Hills Country Club. He loved to cook, particularly deep-fried turkey and "the cake", his mother's famous cinnamon chocolate chip coffee cake. Over the years, he baked thousands for his friends and coworkers. It wasn't a holiday without one.
Paul was a force and above all, loved engaging people in conversation. He always had a joke or story to share. He prided himself on being able to fix things for people and would always call so and so. He never met a stranger.
Paul is survived by his wife Harriett Fitzwater, son Michael (Sydney) Nusbaum, daughter Brooke (Andy) Nusbaum, his siblings and their spouses Mark (Cindy) Nusbaum of Naples, FL, and Donna (Bruce) Genderson of Rockville, MD. He was overjoyed to be expecting his first grandson in the coming weeks. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday February 18, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Paul's honor to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.