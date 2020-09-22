PAULINE G. SCOTT, 95, of South Charleston, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends Friday, September 18, 2020.
Pauline was in one of the first graduating classes from what was then the new high school in Charleston, Stonewall Jackson High School. As it happened, so was the man she was destined to marry, Joe Scott. He was the love of her life and they were married for 65 years.
Together they raised five children and owned and operated two grocery stores in South Charleston. Many South Charleston folks still remember both Joe and Pauline from those stores in the '60s and '70s, Hilltop Market and Scott's Grocery.
Polly was employed by West Virginia Teachers Retirement Board, Morris Harvey College, and retired from Union Carbide Tech Center.
After retirement, she traveled extensively with Joe and they enjoyed dancing to Blue Grass music at every opportunity. She sang with the Sweet Adelines and loved entertaining them in her home. She was a regular at the Hansford Senior Center where she laughed with old friends and made new ones over lunch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Cecil Guthrie; her siblings Leonard, James, Sonny, Rice, and Lois Midkiff; her beloved husband Joe; sons' Steve, and David; and her daughter Dianne.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Loretta), and Mike. She loved her daughter Dianne's children, Kim Chastain and Karen Blount; Dan's children, Julie Jaenicke, Isaiah Scott, Matthew Scott and Ezra Scott. She was blessed to have lived to share laughs and giggles with her many great-grandchildren.
We would like to give a special thanks to Tamie Holmes and her son Tajai for the loving care and friendship they provided, they are truly angels.
Due to the dangers of Covid-19, there will be no service at this time.
We know that she would appreciate a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia, 910 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV.