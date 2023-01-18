Thank you for Reading.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
PEGGY GOTT, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. You may read the full obituary with service informaton and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

