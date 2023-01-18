Peggy Gott PhD. Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website PEGGY GOTT, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. You may read the full obituary with service informaton and send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Condolence Funeral Home Bonsall Obituary Peggy Gott Ph.d. Phd. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carmella Shaver Carol Frances Bashlor Sullivan Kermit Eugene Harris Gary Dale Pritt Robert "Randy" Talley Jr. Shirley Rollins Douglas George Edward Hicks Jr. Alma Jean Joyce Scott Burdette Marilyn Pridemore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 18, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway