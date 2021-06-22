PERRY (PAT) LONG, 93, of (Dogtown), North Charleston, WV, died June 19, 2021, after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Goldie Ellen and Perry Long of St. Louis, Michigan, and brother to 10 siblings.
Perry was a proud United States Marine Corp veteran, member of the UMWA Construction Workers, member of the Charleston Motorcycle Club and an Official Harley Davidson 100,000-mile club member (many times over); and an avid motorcycle rider of 73 years.
In addition to his parents, Pat was also preceded in death by his wife, Clara Lee "Tody" (Beck) Long.
Pat is survived by his children, Glen Long, Neva Long Barth, and Mark Long; grandchildren: Jessica, Stacia, Samantha, Anthony, Autumn and Aaron; and great-grandchildren: Braedyn, Lauryn, Chase, Elias, Colton, Harrison and Harper.
Pat participated in the WVU-Human Gift Registry, Robert C. Byrd Science Center, Morgantown, WV.
A celebration of life will be announced via family and friends.
If so inclined, charitable donations in Pat's honor can be made to your local non-profit Veteran's organization, Alzheimer's Association, or Animal shelter.
"Have steak and eggs for breakfast; ride your Harley; pet the "good old dog"; feed the birds; grow a garden; and 'proceed'"
'Semper Fi' You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.