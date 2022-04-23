Pete Jefferds

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
JOSEPH CROSBY JEFFERDS III, "PETE", passed away Saturday morning, April 16, 2022 following a short illness. Pete, the oldest child of Joseph Crosby Jefferds, Jr. and Olivia Polk Evans Jefferds, was born February, 10, 1944 in Leavenworth, KS. He was a graduate of Phillips Academy-Andover and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a member of Chi Psi fraternity. Following a year of business school at UNC-CH and a year of law school at Washington University in St. Louis, he became a stock broker with Bache & Co. In 1970 he moved to Richmond, VA to begin his career with Jefferds Corporation, the company founded by his father in 1947 in Charleston WV and shortly after moved home to Charleston to become Treasurer of the company. At the time of his death he was Chairman, Treasurer and CFO of Jefferds Corporation. Pete was a member of Edgewood Country Club, The Rotary Club of Charleston and The Order of the Cincinnati.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Robert Grosvenor Jefferds and his sister Olivia Polk "Sallie" Jefferds. He is survived by his sister Marion Jefferds Sinclair (Richard), sister-in-law Mary Beth Jefferds Durkin (John), nephew Joseph Jefferds Sinclair and nieces Elizabeth Sinclair Castle (Jason) and Catherine Sinclair Simon (Robert), 3 great nephews and 7 great nieces.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 25 from 5 - 7 p.m. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387. Condolences may be sent to the family at Barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall has been entrusted with the arrangements.