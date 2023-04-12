Thank you for Reading.

Philip R. Primozic
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

PHILIP R. PRIMOZIC, a lifelong resident of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on April 5, 2023, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Philip was born in Charleston on July 27, 1941, to Joseph and Philippine (Paulin) Primozic. He was a 1959 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1961. Philip worked briefly for the State of WV before going to work at the DuPont Bell plant as a mechanic. He worked his way up to Supervisor and was in charge of HazMat cleanup/remediation before retiring in 1995.

Tags

Recommended for you