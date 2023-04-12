Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
PHILIP R. PRIMOZIC, a lifelong resident of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on April 5, 2023, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
Philip was born in Charleston on July 27, 1941, to Joseph and Philippine (Paulin) Primozic. He was a 1959 graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1961. Philip worked briefly for the State of WV before going to work at the DuPont Bell plant as a mechanic. He worked his way up to Supervisor and was in charge of HazMat cleanup/remediation before retiring in 1995.
Philip had a lifelong passion for boating, especially on the Kanawha River. He was a member of The Great Kanawha River Navy and The Charleston Boat Club. Philip worked aboard the sternwheeler The Spirit of West Virginia and helped put on the Anything That Floats during the Sternwheel Regatta.
After the passing of his beloved wife Nancy, Philip dedicated his life to the community. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church before returning to St Agnes Catholic Church where he and Nancy were wed, the Knights of Columbus, and Habitat for Humanity where he helped to build countless homes in the community. He worked for and contributed to numerous charities and organizations around Charleston and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Philip is survived by his two sons Philip Andrew Primozic (Tammy) and Michael Primozic (Meredith); his four grandchildren Bailey and Sawyer Primozic, Erin Corns-Testa, and Katie Corns; by his great granddaughter Cecilia Renae Testa, and by numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his brother Gene Primozic, his sister Mary Ruth Rutherford, his brother-in-law Lewis Rutherford and his sister JoAnn Poll.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Charleston Gardens Senior Living, Charleston Memorial Hospital, and Hospice Care at CAMC for their care and compassion, St Agnes Catholic Church, Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, and all of Philip's friends and family for their love and support.
A Mass is being offered in his honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023. St. Agnes Catholic Church, 4807 Staunton Avenue SE, Charleston, WV 25304. A graveside service for family and friends will occur at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street E, Charleston, WV 25301.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam at https://hfhkp.org/.