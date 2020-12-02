PHILLIP DAVID MURPHY, 73, died peacefully surrounded by family on November 27, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bernadine Murphy, and his older brothers, Jim Murphy and Tom Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bing McGinnis Murphy, his children David Murphy (Christy), Connie Bensinger, all of Lansing, MI; Ashley Murphy (Carlos Higuera), Grant Murphy (Molly) of Charleston; and Meredith Murphy (Phil Rohrbacher) of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by his sister Mary Anne Russell, sister-in-law Marilyn McGinnis Murdock (Bill), all of Huntington, WV. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Trip, Colin, Ethan, Molly, Renci, Mack, and Jo Clare; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who dearly loved him.
Phil graduated in 1965 from Saint Joseph Catholic High School, Huntington, WV. He went on to receive his undergraduate and masters degrees at Marshall University. Phil worked for Owens-Illinois until 1985 and then was the founder and president of Comp-Trol, Inc. in Charleston. He was a devout catholic and a parishioner of Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Church. Phil had a successful career, but he was more well-known for being a wonderful father and friend.
Phil was known for his hospitality. He was an avid outdoorsman who found peace in nature. He loved to fly fish, hunt, and to be with his family. Everything he did, be it packing for the beach, buying fishing gear, getting groceries, loving those close to him, or fighting with those even closer, he did it with gusto! He expressed a lively, passionate personality that was felt by all.
A private service will be held at 3 p.m., on Thursday, December 3rd; Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home will provide a live steam on their website; the address may be found at www.barlowbonsall.com on Thursday morning, under Phillip's obituary.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to CAMC Foundation, Catholic Charities, or a charity of your choice.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements.