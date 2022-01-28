Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
PHOTOU N. NEOPHYTOU, 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away January 25, 2022.
She was a long-time resident of Charleston, coming from Cyprus in her 20s.
Photou was a retired cook from Southern Kitchen and Best of Crete.
She was a member of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, Kanawha City. Photou was dedicated to her children, grandchildren, and her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Kyriakou Karo; husband, Nicholas; and grandsons, Tony and Alex.
Photou is survived by her sons, Neophytos and Jack Neophytou of Charleston; daughter, Helen (Robin) Huffman of Charleston; grandchildren, Krista, Nick, Photi, Andrea Hart and her husband Jordan, Phota and Nicholas Huffman; great-grandchildren, EJ Harris, Kennedy, Kory and Nyla Hart, Colson Neophytou, Brycen and Cade Nekos Neophytou, and Grayson Neophytou.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, Kanawha City, with Father Mark Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, 3512 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304.