Thank you for Reading.

Phyllis Arline Burns Rowe
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

PHYLLIS ARLINE BURNS ROWE, 89, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2022.

Phyllis was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Robert and Sylvia Huffman Burns. Growing up on her grandparents' farm, Phyllis attended Elkview High School, graduating salutatorian of her class. While working as an executive secretary at Appalachian Power, Phyllis met and married the love of her life, Paul. Phyllis became an active member of the Charleston Women's Club and Christ Church United Methodist, singing in the choir. Phyllis and Paul moved to Dallas, TX, to start their family. Shortly after returning to Charleston years later, Phyllis became a young widow, raising their three children, while being surrounded by the love of extended family. Phyllis completed her degree at Morris Harvey College and worked at Columbia Gas until her retirement. Phyllis was known for her easy laugh and kindness to others.

Tags

Recommended for you