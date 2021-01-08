Phyllis Jean King

PHYLLIS JEAN (HAGER) KING, of Ripley, West Virginia, passed away at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg on January 5, 2021. She was born on January 26, 1934, in Peytona, the daughter of the late Chester Robertson and Reba Bradley Hager. She was raised in Fayetteville, West Virginia, and was a graduate of Fayetteville High School. She moved to Ripley with her husband in 1957 and lived there until her death. Before her sudden illness, Phyllis regularly attended services at Parchment Valley Baptist Church in Ripley, First Baptist Church in Ravenswood, and with her children and grandchildren at First Presbyterian Church in Ripley.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Joel Morgan "Fudge" King, who passed away in 2013, as well as her brother John Hager of Herndon, Virginia, sisters-in-law, Jeanine Hager, of Purceville, Virginia, Betty (John) Gollihugh and Linda King of Anderson, South Carolina, and brothers-in-law, Wilbur (Dorothy) King of Baltimore, Maryland, Maynard King of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Maurice King of Oak Hill, and Tommy King of Fayetteville.
She is survived by her four children, Michael King of Bedford, Ohio, Timothy (Kathie) King of Ripley, Joel Mark (Kris) King of Dilliner, Pennsylvania, and Angela (King) Birthisel (James) of Hockley, Texas, as well as by her brother Bradley Hager of Purceville, Virginia, and sisters-in-law, Sara Hager of Herndon, Virginia, Joyce King of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Gloria King of Oak Hill. Phyllis was the proud grandmother of seven and the proud great-grandmother of eight. She is also survived by her beloved terrier, Benji, who provided her with much companionship after the loss of her husband.
Phyllis took much joy in life from spending time with her family, friends and loved ones. Until her recent illness, she lived an independent and active life. Phyllis loved a good laugh, a dirty joke, reliving fond memories of her childhood spent with siblings and cousins, telling a story, and enjoying the accomplishments of her loved ones. Put simply, she enjoyed life. However, in recent years, she painfully missed the company of Fudge and was looking forward to be joined with him once again.
The family will hold a small funeral service at a yet to be determined time. A graveside memorial and burial service will be held on April 13, 2021 at the Bradley Family Cemetery in Peytona, wherein she will be interred next to her husband, parents and grandparents.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff at Ohio Valley Health Care and Dr. Tracy Hendershot of WVU Medicine who provided thoughtful care during her last months.
In lieu of flowers - the family suggests donations in memory of Phyllis Jean to: Parchment Valley Baptist Church, 1883 Ripley Rd, Ripley, WV 25271.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.