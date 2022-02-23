Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
All men die, but not all men live, and PIETRO FRANK "PETE" LOPEZ lived his life to the fullest.
Pete Lopez, 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away February 19, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Pete passed away peacefully with his dedicated and loving family by his side. Born on December 23, 1946, he was the second child born to Generene and Gloria Lopez. Pete was a businessman in Charleston for his adult life, doing many things including restaurant and car sales.
Pete is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lee "Cookie'" Lopez; two daughters, Cindy Shaver and her partner Jeff Oegema, and Jennifer Lee DePond and her husband, Todd DePond, who was like a son to him for the last 26 years; his "beautiful babies" his four granddaughters, Mary Catherine DePond, Olivia Rose DePond, Anna Denning Shaver, and Margaret Claire Shaver, who will forever miss their "Pop" and the unconditional love he showered upon them; his sister, Filomena Kirk and her husband, Roger; and many friends who were more like family who are too numerous to name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Justin Cohen for his care during Pete's brief battle with cancer, Dr. Stephen Lewis, Dr. J.P. Tierney, Clydena Broughton, NP, the staff at CAMC Oncology Unit, and the doctors, the nurses, and all the staff at the Hubbard Hospice House for the angelic care they provided to Pete and his family during his brief stay with them.
Pete requested that there be no funeral services, but for people to remember him with a laugh.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hubbard Hospice House or to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, as this is where he adopted his beloved "Charlie" ten years ago. You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Pete's dear friends, Mack and Wayne Johnson of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, are in charge of the arrangements.