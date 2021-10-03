RALPH PLAYFORD GLOVER, JR., 80, of Charleston, passed away on September 7, 2021 following a short illness.
Known as "Sonny" to friends and family from his native Preston County, Ralph was born in Kingwood and raised in Terra Alta. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating with a B.S. in Forestry from WVU, where he met his beloved wife and partner, Marti-lou Workman, on a blind date. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After graduating, Ralph served in the United States Army as an Infantry Unit Commander and was honorably discharged at the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Ralph dedicated almost all of his professional career to public service with the WV Division of Forestry, rising to the level of Assistant State Forester and Deputy State Forester. He was also active with the International Public Management Association for Human Resources. Throughout his career and after retirement, Ralph was an active officer and member of the WVU Forestry Alumni Association, South Charleston Lions Club, and the Charleston Good Samaritan Center. Ralph was honored to be named a Kentucky Colonel and he was a universal blood donor who donated nearly 30 gallons to the American Red Cross.
Ralph made a point of never missing his children's activities and he continued this dedication to his grandchildren. Through the decades he attended countless basketball games, softball games, baseball games, soccer matches, wrestling matches, band performances, archery tournaments, and dance performances. Wherever the event, whether in Charleston, Lynchburg, VA, or even as far away as Orlando, FL, his children and grandchildren knew he would be there to support them.
Ralph is survived by his children, Michael P. Glover (Rena) of Lynchburg, VA, Mark A. Glover of Charleston. Katherine L. Parrish (Michael) of Charleston, and Dawn P. Glover-Davis (Aaron) of Killeen, TX, and his cherished grandchildren, Kirsten Davis (Evan) and Jared Glover of Lynchburg, Va., Margaret Glover, Sara Glover, Micah Parrish, and Elijah Parrish of Charleston, brother-in-law Keith Workman (Vickie) of Holly Springs, NC, sister-in-law Rhonda Glover of Terra Alta, WV, and Cindy Glover of Rowlesburg, WV.
Ralph is also survived by his close friend and brother, Lowell McPherson, of Fairmont and the McPherson family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marti-lou Workman Glover, parents, Ralph P. Glover and Wilma A. (Cole) Glover, sister, Loretta Hall, and brothers, Gary A. Glover and David A. Glover.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on October 9. 2021 at 10 a.m., at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Charleston, with Rev. Monty Brown officiating. The family appreciates the assistance of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home for handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the WVU Forestry scholarship in his name with checks made payable to WVU Forestry Endowment Fund, 806 Daverton Rd., Charleston, WV 25303; or the Marti-lou W. Glover Memorial Nursing Scholarship, WVU Foundation, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650.