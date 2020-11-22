RANDALL LEE HOOSER of Charleston went to be with the lord on November 18, 2020 after a long-term illness surrounded by his loving family.
He was the superintendent of The Town House Apartments and other properties along Kanawha Boulevard for more than 30 years. He was a gifted mechanic, electrician, plumber, and painter. He spent his leisure time taking scenic drives and visiting loved ones in Cottageville, Huntington, and Columbus, Ohio. He was an avid boater, outdoorsman, and Christian.
He was preceded in death by LeRoy Hooser of Longview, TX, Kendall Hooser of Huntington, and Father-in-Law Patrick Hanshaw of Cottageville.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Hooser of Charleston, brother Brian(Beth) K Hooser of Columbus, OH, aunt Mary E. Hooser, Huntington, mother-in-law Dorthy A. Hanshaw, Cottageville, daughter Elisabeth (Philip) Kingrey of Sharon, four grandchildren (Tots), and many other loving friends and family.
A celebration of his life will be planned by his daughter at a later date.
Please send condolences to PO Box 55, Miami, WV, 25134.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.