RAYMOND J. SWACH, 82, of Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his residence after a long illness. He will be cremated. No services will be held. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
