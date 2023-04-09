Thank you for Reading.

The REV. KENT HIGGINS died on March 20, 2023. Born in Oak Hill, WV, on September 5, 1944, he was reared in Fayetteville, and died in Charleston - all within 50 miles of each other. In between, he and his wife, Gail Vaughan Higgins, lived in Morgantown (where they were married in 1972); Horseheads, NY; Morgantown again (where their elder son, Michael Andrew Higgins, was born in 1975); Middletown, CT; Lewiston, ME (where their younger son, Christopher Alan Higgins, was born in 1978); Newark, DE; Barrington, RI; Princeton, NJ; Ridgefield, CT; Philadelphia, PA; Venice, FL; and North Fort Myers, FL. His early career was in cable television programming and management, which led to software development and marketing, and in turn to computer network design and management for the State of Florida. He retired as Director of Information Services for Robinson & McElwee PLLC, his brother's law firm, a position he held for 15 years.

Fr. Higgins found his true calling when he studied locally for and was ordained to the priesthood in The Episcopal Church. He served churches in West Virginia from 2006 until his death and was for several years Dean of the Kanawha Deanery. Kent's wife Gail said that he was happiest and most himself when he was in church. Kent felt this was true and that in general people doing what they are called to do are happy. Some of his sermons are preserved at http://stepsalongtheway.com .

