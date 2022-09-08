Rev. Robert G. Newman

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
REVEREND ROBERT G. NEWMAN, PH.D., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022, with the caring staff of the Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center at his side. He was 86.
Bob was born in Blountstown, FL, to Corley Graves and Margaret Hirschi Newman. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Newman.
He is survived by his brother, Steve Newman and his wife Sylvia, and his sister, Alice and her husband Carl McCardle.
Bob found joy as a gifted singer (tenor) in many venues, including the Charleston Civic Chorus, as an avid gardener and by sitting near a cozy fire at home.
Bob received his M.Div. degree from the Columbia Theological Seminary (GA) and his Ph.D. from Drew University (NJ). He continued his education throughout his life.
Bob was an interim pastor at the First Presbyterian Church (Charleston, WV) and provided pastoral services to the Kanawha United Presbyterian Church and to many other places of worship. He taught for two years at a private school in Sitka, AK. He was a Professor of Religion for 30 years at the University of Charleston (then Morris Harvey College). He inspired students by encouraging, challenging, and knowing that he can learn from them.
As a young child, Bob learned the importance of the love of Jesus and discovered, explored, and celebrated it through the Gospels. He had an exceptional understanding of the New Testament, enhanced by his translation from the Greek text. He led the Lay Academy of Religion, which was a forum for sharing faith. Bob has preserved his lifelong work in the book "The Gospels Come Alive." His philosophy: "Study these words . . . Share your words." He knew that by doing this, your faith will grow, and you will help the faith of others to grow.
Bob's physical presence has now passed. His spirit will be with us always.
The memorial service for Bob Newman will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, with Rev. Dr. William Myers officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301.
