Thank you for Reading.

Rev. Robert G. Newman
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

REVEREND ROBERT G. NEWMAN, PH.D., passed away peacefully on August 27, 2022, with the caring staff of the Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center at his side. He was 86.

Bob was born in Blountstown, FL, to Corley Graves and Margaret Hirschi Newman. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Newman.

Tags

Recommended for you