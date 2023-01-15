Thank you for Reading.

Rev. Walter Allan Case
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

REV. WALTER ALLAN CASE, 94, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully January 7, 2023.

Walter was born August 15, 1928, in Morgantown, WV, and graduated from Morgantown High School in 1946, and West Virginia University in 1950 with a BS in Accounting and a BA in Social Work. He completed his Divinity Degree at McCormick Seminary in Chicago, IL, in 1953 and a master's degree in Social Work in 1961 from WVU. He met the love of his life and partner in his calling, Mary Auburn Hornor, when both attended WVU. They were married in Chicago in 1952. Walt and Mary began their life work in 1953 at the Presbyterian Mission outside of Morgantown at Shack Community Center in Pursglove, WV. Walter's early work in children's programs led to opportunities with integration and civil rights while building a community of faith in the small mining town. Walt took great joy in the Shack's integrated "Goodwill Choir" that traveled the area and even made a trip to New York City in 1962. Walter gained some recognition as a trailblazer for civil rights and his time at the Shack was highlighted with a visit by presidential candidate, John F. Kennedy, in 1959.

Tags

Recommended for you