RICHARD ALLEN RISK, SR., 81 of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at home after a short illness.
He was born October 21, 1940, in Charleston, to the late Albert and Adele Risk. He is also preceded in death by brother, George Risk.
Richard was a graduate of Charleston High School and received a B.S. in Accounting from Morris Harvey College. Richard was a devout Christian, loving husband, and nurturing father. When he wasn't worshipping and singing in the choir at Saint George Eastern Orthodox Cathedral or spending time with his family and friends from Kanawha City Lions Club, you could find him at Risk Fas-Chek in Kanawha City, which he owned and operated for over 50 years. He loved his customers and friends that he served over the years and enjoyed his time spent fellowshipping with those in the community.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Kaye Risk; sister, Mary Ann Risk; son, Jeff (Sherry) Risk; son, Richard (Kara) Risk, Jr.; daughter, Leigh Anne Risk Vidal; and grandchildren, Madison Risk, Susanna Risk, Liam Risk, Caroline Vidal, and Isaac Risk; aunts, Jeanette Corey and Martha Lewis; Godchildren, Gina Namay and Rebecca Haddad Johnson; in-laws, Jaynie Reeves, Gary (Brenda) Reeves, John (Deanna) Mooney, Nick (Dian) Reeves, Terry (Marsha) Reeves, Kathy Risk and Judy Reeves; special friends, Essa Howard and Herb Wendling. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Funeral Service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, February 13, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Charleston with Reverend Father Joseph Hazar and The Very Reverend Father Olof Scott officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service on Sunday at the church.
COVID protocols, as well as the church requirements, need to be followed. This includes wearing of masks and social distancing.
Burial trisagion will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, February 14, 2022, at Saint George Orthodox Cathedral followed by interment at Spring Hill Cemetery Park, Charleston.
The family suggests donations may be made to: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court St, Charleston, WV 25301.