RICHARD CHARLES HOY, 74, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away June 26, 2022 from a heart event.
Rick was born to Col. and Mrs. William A Hoy Jr. in San Antonio, Texas on April 14, 1948.
As a military family, he and his siblings moved every three years, allowing unique experiences and travel opportunities. Rick spent his first 2 years of high school in Tokyo, Japan attending Chofu High School. He graduated from Clovis High School in Clovis, New Mexico in 1966. Rick then attended Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York. Many friends and family have heard his story of being tackled by Larry Csonka. He was so proud of the marks on his shirt. He then attended Eastern New Mexico where he received a B. S. in Organic Chemistry in 1971. He was awarded a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Arizona in 1976.
Rick joined Union Carbide on March 8, 1976 as a member of F. E. Critchfields group reporting to P. L. Smith. His work was structure/property relationships of urethane polymers and phase transfer catalysis. He advanced to the position of Project Scientist in the Research and Development Department and then promoted to Senior Development Scientist in Research and Development. He pioneered and developed a new molecular concept for water-soluble polymers which had a significant commercial potential in several UCC Divisions. Rick had several patents throughout his career and was awarded The Hammer Award with his long-time collaborator, Albert Joseph. Rick enjoyed his career with Union Carbide which also included finding and developing new and innovative solutions to practical everyday problems. He excelled in recognizing opportunities in new areas and providing the ways and means to capitalize on such opportunities.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet; daughters, Catherine Hoy (Mary) and Jennifer Martin; sons, David Hoy (Kara) and Philip Britton. He leaves behind his two grandsons, Austin Martin and Charlie Hoy. Rick is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Larry) and brother, Bill (Kathy) as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews who will remember Uncle Rick. His very special friend Jeb, his English Setter will miss his hugs and kisses for a long time.
Rick had many hobbies that included golf, tennis, cooking, sewing, woodworking, and most of all planning big dinners to spend time with his family.
He loved his children and always looked forward to a call that started with a concern they had and he always had the solution.
Celebration of Rick's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary in Charleston with Rev. Dr. William C. Myers officiating. Visitation and will begin 1 hour prior to the service in the church Ruffner Room.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, please donate to one of your favorite charities.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.