RICHARD CRIST Jr., 33, of Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital, due to multiple injuries received in an automobile accident. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

