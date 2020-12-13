Richard E. Harris

RICHARD "DICK" E. HARRIS, 84 years old and a lifelong resident of Charleston, West Virginia, departed this life on December 3, 2020 after complications from the COVID virus.
Dick first garnered inspiration for his career as a Civil Engineer from his grandfather and later his father's business "E. L. Harris & Sons, Inc.", which was established in 1907. Most recently he excelled as the Vice President of Kanawha Realty & Development.
He was a 1954 graduate of Charleston High School and then graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from Virginia Tech. He was a lifelong Hokie Fan and an avid member of the "Hokie Travelers" group and an active alumnus.
Dick maintained his affiliation as a board member of the Mason Contractors Association of America, received his 50-year Gold Card Bricklayers International Union recognition from the President John Flynn, was a past President of the Kanawha Valley Builders Association, was a former member of the West Virginia Contractors Association, a 40-year member and Fleet Admiral Emeritus- in the Great Kanawha River Navy. He volunteered for 18 years with the United Way, oversaw a national youth program for the Elks covering 6 states for 22 years, served as an elected chair officer of the National Elks Organization, and was a past Exulted Ruler and State President. He also served on various committees with his membership in several chapters of the Family Motor Coach Association and was a retired Registered Professional Engineer in West Virginia.
He traveled extensively by motor home, throughout all North America, visiting 48 states, including Alaska, seven provinces in Canada to the tip of Newfoundland.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife Jeannie Harris, his parents Evan and Sallie Harris and son Dana Scott Harris. He leaves behind to carry on the family involvement in the Valley his local daughters Darline Matheny (John), and Kelli Harris, and Lisa Eckenrode (Tom) of Lovettsville, VA and Elena Cherep (John) of Charlotte, NC., grandchildren Brinlee Harris, Alex and Lexi Brown, Kaley Lucas (Parker), Morgan and Meghan Harris, Adam and Ava Eckenrode and one great grandchild Violet Lucas. He is also survived by his sister Helen Payne (Bob) of Hilton Head, SC and his loving companion and soul mate Betty Comer Hill.
Due to the current COVID Pandemic, the family has postponed a Celebration of Life Memorial Service until July 31, 2021 at Barlow Bonsall at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and in recognition of Dick's lifelong commitment to so many charitable organizations in the area the family suggests donations be made to The United Way, Kanawha Hospice Care, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, or the charity of your choice.
The family would also like to express our sincerest gratitude for the compassionate care provided to our father from CAMC Memorial's 3S, 5F and CPICU. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.