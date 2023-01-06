Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD FRANCIS (DICK) GOLDEN, 97, of Charleston was born in Cumberland, Maryland on July 29, 1925, and peacefully passed from this life on January 3, 2023. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, respected co-worker, WWII veteran and a faithful, lifelong Presbyterian. He and his wife, Belle W. Golden (1919-2005) joined First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, WV, in 1954. There, Dick served as a deacon, an elder, trustee, treasurer, and commissioner to the Presbytery. For many years he was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the former Covenant Sunday School class. He was a mentor to many.

Dick and his late wife, Belle, were married for 57 years, meeting in Cumberland after WWII, and moving to Charleston in 1951. They loved to dance and were active members of the Passepied, University, and Latin Dance Clubs. They also loved to travel all over the world, with memorable trips to South Africa, Egypt, Europe, Brazil, Greece, and throughout the U.S. Dick and Belle traveled with their grandchildren, instilling in them the love of travel and learning.

