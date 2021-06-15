Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD MICHAEL "GROUND HOG" MARTIN, 71, of Charleston, WV, passed away May 21, 2021, at CAMC Hospice, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. The body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

