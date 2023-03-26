Richard Morrison Fulks MD

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
RICHARD MORRISON "DICK" FULKS, M.D., 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023, following a long illness.
He was born on July 3, 1946, in Athens, OH, to the late Charles H. Fulks and Anna Margaret Morrison Fulks. Also preceding Richard in death was his brother, Dr. Charles L. Fulks. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle B. Fulks; son, Michael B. Fulks; daughter, Susan (Gordon) H. Fulks; brother, Dr. Alan K. (Lynn) Fulks; sister, Margaret (Bill) A. Vandersalm, and nieces and nephews.
Richard was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes mellitus at age 5. Despite the complications of managing a chronic condition, he was always determined to live life to the fullest. He played basketball for Athens High School, where he became senior class president and valedictorian. While at Ohio University, Dick was a trainer for the football team, again senior class president and graduated at the top of his class. In 1968, Dick left Athens to attend Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. While in Boston, he also met his lovely wife, Annabelle, at a Valentine's Day party. Dick spent years in research at NIH, where he co-authored articles in a prestigious journal. He then completed residency in pathology at UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1986, the family of four moved to Charleston, WV where Dr. Fulks jointed the lab at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He founded Kanawha Pathology Associates in 1993 and led the corporation until retiring in 2020.
Dick was known as a lifelong 'fighter against diabetes.' Driven and 'always striving for perfection,' he remained humble and kind. 'Always full of energy,' he was known for his 'booming, infectious' laugh, unwavering work ethic, respectfulness, and strength of will to remain healthy. He was a dedicated husband and caring father.
A nature-lover, he enjoyed backpacking, biking, cross-country skiing, golf, family events, and reading. He attended annual pathologists' conferences across the country and visited Hilton Head Island, SC, for family vacations.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston, WV, with the Rev. Dr. Jay Parkins officiating. Reception will follow.
Visitors may call starting one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org/donate ('Memorial Donation'). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.