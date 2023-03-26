Thank you for Reading.

Richard Morrison Fulks MD
RICHARD MORRISON "DICK" FULKS, M.D., 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023, following a long illness.

He was born on July 3, 1946, in Athens, OH, to the late Charles H. Fulks and Anna Margaret Morrison Fulks. Also preceding Richard in death was his brother, Dr. Charles L. Fulks. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle B. Fulks; son, Michael B. Fulks; daughter, Susan (Gordon) H. Fulks; brother, Dr. Alan K. (Lynn) Fulks; sister, Margaret (Bill) A. Vandersalm, and nieces and nephews.

