RITA HARVIT NEARMAN, age 79 of Charleston, WV died on December 10, 2021 in Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ann Kandell and Maurice Harvit and her brothers Harold Harvit and Robert Harvit.
Surviving her are her husband of 56 years Sherman "Nemo" Nearman; daughter Pauline "Polly" Webb (Husband Joshua Webb) of Baltimore, MD; sons Merrill Nearman (Sandra Nearman) of Park City, UT, Henry Nearman (Tammy Nearman) of Charleston, WV, Grandchildren Megan Nearman (KC Egnor) of Clendenin, Ethan Greene of Baltimore, Zoey Nearman, and Davey Nearman of Park City, UT, Great-Grandchildren Josiah Bradsher, and Shaun Bradsher, and Step-Grandson Trevor Egnor all of Clendenin.
Rita was born January 28, 1942 in Beckley, WV and graduated Woodrow Wilson High in Beckley, WV with the class of 1959 and was a member of the Alumni Association. Rita graduated from Ohio University in 1964, earned her Master's in Speech Pathology from Case Western Reserve in 1966. She was a Speech Pathologist in private practice, in the public school systems in Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kanawha County, and volunteered her time at the Children's Therapy Clinic.
She was a member of B'nai Jacob Synagogue, lifetime member of Hadassah, and Ladies Auxiliary.
She was a loving and dedicated Wife, Mother, Grandmother. She loved people and animals in her own personal way and had a kind word for everyone.
Funeral Services will be Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, officiated by Rabbi Victor Urecki. Burial will follow at B'nai Jacob Eternal Home Cemetery in South Charleston.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: B'nai Jacob Synagogue or the National MS Society.