ROBERT C. PATTON, 94, passed away suddenly Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence in Dunbar, WV.
He was born November 2, 1926, in Belle, WV, to the late Alfred and Nora Patton. Robert was an upholsterer in Kanawha Valley until he moved to Romney, WV. There, he taught upholstery at WVSD&B until his retirement. He was a member of WV Assoc. of the Deaf, Charleston Assoc. of the Deaf, and WV School Deaf Alumni Assoc.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Robert is survived by his wife of 73 years, his sweetheart, Mary; daughter, Brenda Grinstead (Gary) of Dunbar; son, Dale Patton (Debbie) of Morgantown, WV; five grandchildren; nine great - grandchildren; sister, Frances "Frankie" Dolan (Larry) of Buckhannon, WV.
Per his request, there will be no visitation or service. His body was donated to WVU Human Gift Registry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Assoc., 162 Court St., Charleston, WV 25301.
