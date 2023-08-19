Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Robert Casey “Bob” Koleske
Obit User

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ROBERT CASEY "BOB" KOLESKE of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on July 28, 2023, after a short illness.

Bob was born on May 5, 1960, in Appleton, Wisconsin. Growing up in Charleston, he was a naturally talented athlete, playing almost every sport possible. His aptitude for tennis eventually superseded all else and he became regionally ranked in both singles and doubles. Bob graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1978 and attended West Virginia University for the next four years, where he was a member of the WVU Tennis Team. Bob's love of sports continued throughout his entire life. A proud Mountaineer, he attended as many WVU football and basketball games as he could. After graduating, he pursued a career in banking. Inherently intelligent, Bob went on to become the Vice President of First Bank of Charleston.

