ROBERT CASEY "BOB" KOLESKE of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on July 28, 2023, after a short illness.
Bob was born on May 5, 1960, in Appleton, Wisconsin. Growing up in Charleston, he was a naturally talented athlete, playing almost every sport possible. His aptitude for tennis eventually superseded all else and he became regionally ranked in both singles and doubles. Bob graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1978 and attended West Virginia University for the next four years, where he was a member of the WVU Tennis Team. Bob's love of sports continued throughout his entire life. A proud Mountaineer, he attended as many WVU football and basketball games as he could. After graduating, he pursued a career in banking. Inherently intelligent, Bob went on to become the Vice President of First Bank of Charleston.
At age 53, never having had children, Bob became the proud "paw-rent" to an English Cream Golden Retriever named Maycee, who most definitely served as his child, and a happily spoiled one at that. Maycee was the love of Bob's life and the pair were well known in downtown Charleston. He spent many of his days going for walks and treating her like a princess. He loved traveling and being in the outdoors. Bob especially loved the beach, often visiting Coco Beach, where he could gaze at Maycee watching the dolphins from the sea wall. Having roamed every backroad in the state of West Virginia, Bob loved making frequent trips to Richwood, taking his dog for rides and letting her swim everywhere she wanted.
Bob "Klu" was always a good time; few people lived a life as free. Above all, he will be remembered as a fun guy, loved by everyone.
Robert is survived by his sister, Krista Koleske Killmeier (Greg), nephew, Nicholas Killmeier and niece, Abigail Killmeier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Anne and Joseph Victor Koleske.
Bob will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Spring Hill Cemetery Park in Charleston, West Virginia. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Robert is also survived by his beloved 10-year-old Maycee, who is settling into her new, loving home. We hope she will be okay with no longer being an only child.