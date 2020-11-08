ROBERT WILSON "RICK" COON, Jr., 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
