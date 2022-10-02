Thank you for Reading.

Robert Earl White
SYSTEM

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ROBERT EARL WHITE, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on September 29th, 2022 at the age of 62. After 20 years of honorable service, Robert retired from the military achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class, and holding the position of First Sergeant.

Robert was a deeply loving, dedicated husband and father for 40 years, and is survived by his wife, Kathy White; his daughter, Jayne Ellen White-Clark; and his unborn grandson Rai Clark. He is also survived by his mother, Daisy Shrewsbury; brother, Danny White; sister's Karen White and Patty Cosey. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter S. White; and sister, Barbara Wilson.

Tags

Recommended for you