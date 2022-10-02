Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135 Website
ROBERT EARL WHITE, a proud veteran of the United States Army, passed away on September 29th, 2022 at the age of 62. After 20 years of honorable service, Robert retired from the military achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class, and holding the position of First Sergeant.
Robert was a deeply loving, dedicated husband and father for 40 years, and is survived by his wife, Kathy White; his daughter, Jayne Ellen White-Clark; and his unborn grandson Rai Clark. He is also survived by his mother, Daisy Shrewsbury; brother, Danny White; sister's Karen White and Patty Cosey. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter S. White; and sister, Barbara Wilson.
After retiring from the military, Robert worked in the gas and oil industry until his final retirement. Robert was passionate about baseball, fishing, and he remained an avid live and recorded music fan his entire life.
Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston with Pastor Paul E. Bailey, Sr. officiating. Inurnment will follow with military funeral honors at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.