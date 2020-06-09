Robert Eugene Day

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ROBERT EUGENE DAY, 64, of Charleston, WV passed away at his residence Thursday, June 4, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.

