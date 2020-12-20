Robert L. Person

ROBERT L. "BOB" PERSON, 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away December 15, 2020, with his daughter, Melanie, his son-in-law, Bo and two of his granddaughters by his side.
Bob was born on July 30, 1940, in Goldsboro, NC. He grew up on a farm with his mother and step-father, and several aunts and cousins nearby that he truly loved.
He later moved to Rocky Mount, NC to be with his grandparents, there Bob attended and graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School. Bob had many friends there, but among the ones most dear was his friend, Melvin Hicks and his family who remained close to the very end.
Bob always held close his grandmother's advice to be successful and never give up.
He took his grandmothers advice and moved to Charleston, WV in the early 1960's with very little money to his name. He started working as an exterminator going door to door selling termite contracts, after a few short years he realized his dream, of owning his own business. Bob remained President of Standard Exterminating until the day of his passing still requesting to hear what the deposits while he was in the hospital.
Bob also ventured into the wine and spirts business for many years. He was also President of Standard Distributing and Associated WV.
Bob's other passion was local, state, and national politics. He was a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges, and the young Democrats. It was in the young Democrats where he had the privilege of becoming close personal friends with the late senator Robert C. Byrd, through a dear friend, James Huggins. Bob enjoyed the opportunity to attend two President Inaugurations, that of President Jimmy Carter and President Bill Clinton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Letha Person Worley of Goldsboro, NC.
Bob leaves behind two sons, Terry (Susan) Hindle of Goldsboro, NC, and Robert Brian Person of Charleston, WV; one daughter, Melanie (Bo) Person -Miller of Huntington, WV; five grandchildren, Savannah, Caroline, Ashley Miller, and Carmen "CeCe" and Walker Hindle; Bob had close friends and a cherished Uncle Tom (Harriett) of Smithfield, NC and much loved nephew, Jack (Mary ) Sasser of Arizona; and a beloved employee, Wendall Brown who he felt was like a third son.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 21, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston.
The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
You may read the full obituary and send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.