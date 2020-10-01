ROBERT PAUL ESTEP, 90 of Charleston, WV passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death his parents, Joseph Estep, Sr. and Blanche Estep; brothers, Joseph Estep, Jr. and Lloyd Estep; sister: Katy Estep Spencer; first wife: Gisela Haas Estep; and his late wife, Ruth Ann Hesson Estep.
He is survived by daughters: Kathy Estep Mullins (Mark - children: Katie, Stephanie, Austin), Tullahoma, TN, and Diana Hooton Huffman (Jeff - children: Andrea, Kristi), Circleville, OH and Charleston; sons: Roby Estep (Cindy Knox children: Roby, Hannah, Madison), and Brian Estep (Mechelle - son, Grayson), Scott Depot, WV; nine grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
First and foremost, Paul was a man of God. He was a dedicated founding member of the Kanawha City Church of Christ where he served in many capacities during the majority of his adult life, along with his wife, Ann. Together, they also served the community through the Lions Club.
As a young man, Paul attended Charleston High School where he was voted Most Likely to Succeed. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, serving for 6 years, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was extremely proud to have served his country, and remained a passionate veteran. Upon his discharge, he returned the States, married his German sweetheart, Gisela. They had two children, Kathy and Rob. He drove a semi across country for Owens-Illinois for many years, and had lots, of adventurous truck-driving stories to tell. Sadly, a tragic accident involving a drunk driver took the life of his young wife. The severity of his injuries led him to a new career as a draftsman with Hooten Equipment Company, where he was a value employee for 34 years.
He met his second love, Ann and her daughter, Diana, at church. They married in 1967. Their blended family became complete with the birth of their son, Brian, in 1969 Paul was well-known for his loving kindness and strong worth ethic. Ever the servant to his church, family, and community, he will be missed by all who were privileged to know him.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, at the Kanawha City Church of Christ, with Minister Stephen Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Charleston, WV. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
