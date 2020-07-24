RODNEY WILLIAM CARNES, 58, went home to be with his Lord on July 22, 2020 after a history of illness.
Rod was a dedicated father and loved hunting, camping, golfing, and expressing his sense of humor to always make others laugh and smile.
He is preceded in death by his wife Tammy Carnes, his parents Kermit and Jean Carnes, and his granddaughter Shelby Gladwell.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Gladwell and granddaughter Marley Jo Gladwell. He is also survived by siblings, Carol Lawrence, Kermit Jr. and wife Kelly Carnes, Tim Carnes, Rick Carnes, and Marcie Carnes, along with adopted brothers Moe and Rocky Pourfarhadi, and many nieces and nephews.,
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25th at noon at Kanawha State Forest, site #9, beginning with a visitation from 11:00-12:00.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.