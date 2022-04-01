On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, ROGER A. DECANIO, J.D., a loving son, brother, husband, and father, passed away at the age of 51.
Roger was born June 9, 1970 in Caracas, Venezuela to Rogelio R. and Maria (Adrianza) Decanio. He immigrated to America when he was five-years-old. His family moved to Charleston, West Virginia where he became a naturalized citizen in 1979. He was a graduate of George Washington High School, the University of Charleston (BA Political Science), Marshall University (MS in Management and Public Administration) and earned his law degree from Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law in 1999. He has been practicing law for over twenty years, most recently with The Masters Law Firm. He practiced in multiple forums, up to and including the United States Supreme Court. Roger was passionate about his pursuit of justice for his clients, and was an advocate, counselor, and friend to many.
Roger had a heart of gold. He cared deeply about his family, his clients, and social justice. In his free time, he enjoyed hiking, kayaking, sunning on the beach, cooking, and a good cigar. Roger was always interested in history, and he enjoyed collecting artifacts that represented his birth country, his favorite presidents, and West Virginia. He loved being with family and would speak to them every day. Roger enjoyed music and would often listen to various genres such as Latin, reggae, and smooth jazz. He loved to travel, and never met a stranger, always finding new friends to show him the best local spots along his adventures. He was known for his contagious laugh, bright smile, sense of fashion, and most importantly, his love for all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rogelio G. Decanio, Lyda (Garcia) Decanio, Gen. Roosevelt A. Adrianza, and Frances (Cortese) Adrianza. He is survived by his wife, Heather Galloway, his three children by previous marriages, Matthew (Specialist U.S. Army), Hannah and Tristan, his parents, Maria and Rogelio Decanio, his brother Raymond (Emily) Decanio, his sister Heidy (Curtis) Markwell, five wonderful nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his 8 cats, who loved him.
A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 in Charleston, WV at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with Father Casey Mahone officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Immediately after the mass, a reception elebration of Roger's life will be held at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews at 702 Quarrier Street in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers -- the family suggests donations may be sent to a college fund for Roger's children. This fund information can be found on April 15, 2022 and there after at Roger's Facebook Page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.