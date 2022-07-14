Ronald Andrew Leach Jul 14, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website RONALD ANDREW LEACH, 78, of Charleston, transitioned July 9, 2022 at CAMC HospiceCare.A Gathering of Friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to: stjude.orgFull Obituary and Condolences may be seen and sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Condolence Charleston Ronald Andrew Leach Obituary Donation Gathering Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist