Thank you for Reading.

Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

RONALD ANDREW LEACH, 78, of Charleston, transitioned July 9, 2022 at CAMC HospiceCare.

A Gathering of Friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to: stjude.org

Full Obituary and Condolences may be seen and sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com

Tags

Recommended for you