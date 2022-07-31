Thank you for Reading.

RONALD M. CHOICE, 78, of Dunbar, WV, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Ronald grew up on Charleston's West Side and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1960. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and later became a member of the 101st Airborne.

After leaving the military, Ronald moved back to Charleston and began working for the former True Temper Chemical Company and the Pioneer Construction Company. He was always proud of the work he did at Pioneer in helping install the Interstate 64 retaining wall overlooking the West Virginia State Capitol building. Ronald finally obtained employment with Union Carbide Corporation at South Charleston plant as an instrument mechanic. He worked there for 18 years until taking an early retirement after a stroke related disability.

