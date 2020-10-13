ROSALIE MARKS ATKINS, 99 years old, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia went to be with our Lord on Friday, October 9th at her home in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by her children.
Rosalie was born in Charleston, WV on July 21, 1921 to Lon Graydon Marks and Minnie Carte Marks. After graduating from Charleston High School, she married John Theodore Atkins, Sr. and together they opened Charleston Telephone Answering Service in 1946.
While building their successful business, as a young mother she studied art at Mason College of Music and Fine Arts which later became Morris Harvey College (now The University of Charleston).
Her paintings have been featured in many juried exhibitions in Florida and West Virginia where she won numerous awards. Her paintings are part of permanent collections at the University of Charleston, the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, and many private exhibits. Her painting "On the Waterfront" was chosen for the Art in Embassy program in 1967 and was sent to hang in the US Embassy in Upper Volta, Africa.
Rosalie was a life-long member of Christ United Methodist Church. She was a founding member of Gallery Eleven in Charleston, WV, a member of Allied Artists of WV and the National League of American Pen Women. She was a featured artist at Tamarack and was published in "Who's Who in American Art" and "Provincetown Painters". Her numerous works are currently offered at The Vault 1930 Gallery in Jacksonville, FL.
Rosalie and Ted spent many summers in Provincetown, Massachusetts where they both attended workshops, Rosalie perfecting her art skills and Ted developing his sculpting talents.
They traveled extensively throughout North America with their Airstream trailer making friends along the way and managed to spend every winter at their other home in Jupiter, Florida. After 61 years wonderful years of marriage, Ted passed away in 2001.
Rosalie is survived by her son, John Theodore Atkins, Jr of Jacksonville, FL; her daughter, Alice Atkins McCoy of Crescent City, FL and Jacksonville, FL; and her sister, Ruth Anne Diller of Charleston, WV. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Alice Divita Tackett (Geoff) of Canada, KY, Charles "Chuck" Divita, III (Michele) of Jacksonville, FL, Susan Atkins Todd (Ken) of Greenville, NC, David Kyle Atkins (Beverly) of Salt Lake City, UT and Mark Emmett Atkins of St. Louis, MO. Rosalie was also blessed to be able to enjoy her seven great-grandchildren, Cory Benjamin Tackett of Canada, KY, Caleb Aaron Tackett (Lindsey) of Williamson, WV, Bethany Grace Tackett of Canada, KY, Nicholas Tucker Divita of Jacksonville, FL, Evan Charles Divita of Jacksonville, FL, Sydney Elizabeth Todd of Greenville, NC, Jaysa Kathryn Todd of Greenville, NC, and Kyle Lewis Atkins of Salt Lake City, UT along with two special nephews, Kent Graydon Cooper of Ellicott City, MD and Kevin Cooper (Naomi) of Escondido, CA.
Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV with a private family visitation prior to that service. Those who are not able to attend may go to YouTube to see the graveside service live. That address may be seen on Barlow Bonsall's website by Friday or by calling the funeral home 304 342-8135.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family appreciates your prayers and comforting messages, which may be made at www.barlowbonsall.com .
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements.