ROSCOE LUTHER "ROCKY" ANDERSON, 93, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Frame, WV, Clendenin, WV, and Okeechobee, FL, went home to be with Jesus as we had prayed. Rocky took his flight Friday, July 9, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after an extended illness.
Rocky was a U.S. Navy honorable veteran, having served on an aircraft carrier.
He retired from FMC, South Charleston, WV, as a Chemical Operator who was trained to work the whole plant.
Much was accomplished in so many endeavors in this life, most of all, his love and devotion to God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit and the evangelistic churches he supported: Spring Fork Missionary Baptist, Campbells Creek, Charleston Mountain Mission, Fifth Avenue Church of God, South Charleston, and Buckhead Ridge Baptist, Okeechobee.
Rocky had his first band when he was 10 years old, playing the guitar, and went on to have The Weekender Band and his Mom and Pop Weekender Building on Spencer Road in Clendenin.
Rocky turned away from this worldly life and gave his life to his Savior, Jesus Christ, in 1995.
Ones who have gone on before Rocky were his parents, John Wesley Anderson and Ella L. (Eisenhart) Anderson; mother of his children, Mary Louise Woods Anderson and Maritta Anderson; sisters, Blanche, Alice, Macil, Marie; and brothers, Lewis, Delbert, Harry, Walter and Andy.
Ones left to treasure our memories: Rocky's loving, dedicated and devoted wife, Carol Lynn Miller Pauley Anderson, 20 years of a blessed marriage; daughter, Kare Sue "Susie" (Anderson) Hayes; son, Kenneth "Kenny" Anderson (Jeannie); stepsons, Greg Pauley (Angela), David Pauley (Sherry), Joseph Pauley (Gloria); sisters, Fay and Mary Jane; grandchildren, Michelle Daisey, Tonia VonRitchie (Tommy), Tera and Curt, Angela Pauley and Richard Haynes; four great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Rocky donated his body to West Virginia University, School of Medicine, Morgantown, WV.
Rocky's celebration gathering will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Rocky to the Hubbard Hospice House at HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387s. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.