Services

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
Website

ROSE ANNA WITHROW, 61 of St. Albans, WV passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Per her request her body will be cremated. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.