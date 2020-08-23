ROSE ANNA WITHROW, 61, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
She had retired from with Rite Aid Warehouse where she worked as a picker for several years.
She was of the Christian faith.
She enjoyed bingo as well as painting ceramics. She liked frogs, manatees and entertaining family and friends on their game night gatherings. More than anything she enjoyed her grandbabies, they were the love of her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank M. Vandergriff.
Rose is survived by her husband of 39 years, Doyle Lee "DL" Withrow of St. Albans, WV; daughters, Nikki and Tom Miller of Clearwater, Fla., Samantha and Rick Eggleton of St. Albans, and Jessica Withrow of St. Albans, WV; grandchildren, Savannah Withrow, Jacob Bryant, Kenzi Withrow, and Clay Miller; great-grandchild, Carter Miller ; mother, Rose Vandergriff Leone; brothers, Frank and Kimberly Vandergriff of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Greg and Dawn Vandergriff of St. Albans, WV; Uncle Ned Smith of Boone County; brother-in-law, Dennis L. Withrow; sister-in-law, Debra Lynn Pennington; niece, Justine and nephew Brian; mother-in-law, Dorothy Nelson. She was loved and will be missed by many family and friends including Kathy Campbell , Leigh Rankin, Kim and David Henke, and Connie and Brian Vicars.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
