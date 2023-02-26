Thank you for Reading.

Rose Rita Burkhart Douds
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium

1118 Virginia St., E.
Charleston, WV
(304) 342-8135
ROSE RITA BURKHART DOUDS, age 85, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Hockessin, DE.

Daughter of the late William A. and Thelma LaVelle Burkhart of Charleston, WV. She is survived by her children Christine Ann (Bill) Adams of Cross Lanes, WV and Peter (Renee) Douds of West Chester, PA, two grandsons, Matthew Adams of Cross Lanes, WV and Benjamin Douds, of Parkesburg, PA, three sisters, June Haid of Charleston, WV, Midge Bowden (David) of Plantation, FL, and Mary Lee Whiting of Charleston, WV, one brother, William "Billy" Burkhart of Dayton, OH, and one brother-in-law Joe Balazs, Jr., of Sumter SC, and many loving nieces and nephews, family and friends. She was pre-deceased by one sister Pauline Lavelle Balazs of Sumter, SC.

