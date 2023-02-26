Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
ROSE RITA BURKHART DOUDS, age 85, died on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in Hockessin, DE.
Daughter of the late William A. and Thelma LaVelle Burkhart of Charleston, WV. She is survived by her children Christine Ann (Bill) Adams of Cross Lanes, WV and Peter (Renee) Douds of West Chester, PA, two grandsons, Matthew Adams of Cross Lanes, WV and Benjamin Douds, of Parkesburg, PA, three sisters, June Haid of Charleston, WV, Midge Bowden (David) of Plantation, FL, and Mary Lee Whiting of Charleston, WV, one brother, William "Billy" Burkhart of Dayton, OH, and one brother-in-law Joe Balazs, Jr., of Sumter SC, and many loving nieces and nephews, family and friends. She was pre-deceased by one sister Pauline Lavelle Balazs of Sumter, SC.
After graduation from DeSales Heights Academy in Parkersburg, WV she entered the convent there for a short time. She taught in the school systems of Charles Town, WV, Washington, D.C., and Parkersburg, WV. Ms. Douds retired from the U.S. General Services Administration after 30 years of service in Arlington, VA, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, PA. She loved to walk the Boulevard, was an avid reader, enjoyed an eclectic collection of music, and devoted her retirement years to volunteer work at Heart & Hand Thrift Store and Meals On Wheels at Thomas Hospital. Her favorite vacation spot was Cape May, NJ. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral in Charleston, WV.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston with the Very Rev. Father Donald X. Higgs officiating. Inurnment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or at www.michaeljfox.org.