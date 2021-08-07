ROY JONES, 72, of Sissonville WV, passed away on July 27, 2021 at his home in Rand WV.
Roy was born in Charleston WV, January 21, 1949 to the late Merna Landers Edens & William Howard Jones Jr.
He married Linda Baldwin Jones on April 1, 1969 then attended basic training for the Marines. He spent most of his time building vintage show cars. Roy was a member of the National Street Rod Association & Vintage Street Rodders of America.
Roy is preceded in death by Merna Edens (mother), Earl Edens (step father), David Jones (brother).
Roy is survived by Linda Baldwin Jones (1st spouse), Pam Carpenter (daughter), Justin Carpenter (grandson), Jessica Carpenter (granddaughter), Eli Carpenter (great grandson), Enzo Carpenter (great grandson).
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Monday August 9, 2021 at Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Bill Jones will be officiating and burial will follow at Baldwin Family Cemetery in Sissonville WV. You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.