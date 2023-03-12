Roy Lee Holstein Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium 1118 Virginia St., E. Charleston, WV (304) 342-8135Website ROY LEE HOLSTEIN, 85, of Elkview, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at CAMC Hospice, Charleston, WV. Arrangements are forthcoming. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Recommended for you Local Spotlight David Lee Haynes Justin Guy Core Richard Franklin Harris Franklin Truman Douglas William Brent “Bill” Hill David Lee Haynes James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Thomas Larond Tyler Timothy George Moody Shaun Allan Tolbert Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 11, 2023 Daily Mail WV St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney