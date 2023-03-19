Thank you for Reading.

Roy Lee Holstein
ROY LEE HOLSTEIN, 85, of Elkview, WV passed away peacefully at CAMC Hospice Care on March 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 6, 1937 in Marmet, WV to the late Roy R. and Beulah Holstein. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stanford (Kack) Holstein.

