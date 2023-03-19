ROY LEE HOLSTEIN, 85, of Elkview, WV passed away peacefully at CAMC Hospice Care on March 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 6, 1937 in Marmet, WV to the late Roy R. and Beulah Holstein. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Stanford (Kack) Holstein.
Roy was a 1955 graduate of East Bank High School and a 1960 graduate of Morris Harvey College. His love of accounting led him to a career in finance: Initially with the W.V. Department of Highways, and then 55 years in the stock brokerage business. He began with Hayden Stone, then Wheat First Securities. He was a Vice President and brokerage manager for Alex Brown and Sons, Dean Whitter Reynolds and Hilliard Lyons. He retired from Robert W. Baird in Feb, 2022, where he had been Vice President and a Financial Advisor. He also served six years in the Air National Guard (1961-1966).
Roy was a member of Elk Hills Presbyterian Church where he served in many capacities such as deacon, elder, teacher and choir member. His love of the church and its mission led him to years of committee work with the Presbytery of W.V.
One of his greatest joys was serving on the Board of the Kanawha Fellowship home for thirty years. He was their secretary and financial advisor. He cherished the many relationships he made through serving on this Board.
He was beloved by so many for his kindness, humility, and generosity. Always a gentleman, he lived his life for others as well as serving his community. He touched the lives of so many people through his genuine acts of kindness.
Roy always had a great love of sports. He was a member of the old Charleston Reds High School baseball and basketball teams. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife in many locations throughout the United States. He never accomplished his goal of winning a round with her, Not Once! His love of sports was inherited by his children, Darren and Kip. He always took pride and joy in attending their games.
Roy knew the importance of family and always put his family first. He was a loving husband and father. He was a wonderful grandfather to Max and Ali. He always enjoyed supporting them in their activities. He had become a huge fan of their Irish sports teams and he loved watching them play as well as their teammates. He truly was their biggest fan. Max and Ali looked up to him and will forever cherish all the times they spent together.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years and best friend, Sheila; son, Darren Holstein; daughter, Kip (Tim) Wilcox; and his grandchildren, Maxwell and Alexis Wilcox, as well as many friends and clients who were so very special to him.
It was Roy's final wish to leave you with a special blessing. To receive this gift, please reach out with a helping hand to someone in need, a caring organization, or to any of God's creatures. There you will find your blessing.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV with Pastor Cherrie Sizemore officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, PO Box 911, Pinch, WV 25156 or a caring organization of your choice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.